Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Newton County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Chapel Hill High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Camden County High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

