In Richmond County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Glascock County High School at Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Evans, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Worth County High School at Lucy C Laney High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Augusta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

