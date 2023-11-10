There is high school football competition in Schley County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Effingham County
  • Clayton County
  • Harris County
  • Dade County
  • Habersham County
  • Emanuel County
  • Lee County
  • Grady County
  • Muscogee County
  • Seminole County

    • Schley County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Schley County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Ellaville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.