Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Upson County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Upson County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Savannah Country Day School at Upson-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Thomaston, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.