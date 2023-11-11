SEC foes will do battle when the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) meet the Auburn Tigers (5-4) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Arkansas vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Arkansas vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 26, Arkansas 23

Auburn 26, Arkansas 23 Arkansas has won one of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

The Razorbacks are 0-1 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Auburn has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Tigers have entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and are in those contests.

The Razorbacks have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+2.5)



Auburn (+2.5) Arkansas has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Razorbacks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Against the spread, Auburn is 4-5-0 this year.

This year, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) Arkansas and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 49 points four times this season.

There have been four Auburn games that have finished with a combined score higher than 49 points this season.

The total for the matchup of 49 is 6.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Arkansas (27.9 points per game) and Auburn (27.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 51.4 52.9 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.3 33.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 0-4-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 50.7 54.1 Implied Total AVG 34 35.6 32 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.