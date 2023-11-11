When the Auburn Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+2.5) Toss Up (49) Auburn 26, Arkansas 23

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

The Tigers have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Auburn has a 1-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Tigers have gone over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for Auburn this year is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Razorbacks have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks are 4-4-0 this season.

Arkansas has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been four Razorbacks games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

The average total for Arkansas games this season has been 52.1, 3.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 27.9 24.3 29.5 16.0 27.8 30.3 Auburn 27.2 21.7 34.4 19.0 18.3 25.0

