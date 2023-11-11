Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Camden County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Camden County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Camden County High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.