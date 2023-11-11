The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Camden County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Glynn County
  • Early County
  • Jenkins County
  • Dougherty County
  • Crawford County
  • Lee County
  • Oglethorpe County
  • Seminole County
  • Worth County
  • Troup County

    • Camden County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Camden County High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.