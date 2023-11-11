The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Georgia Southern Eagles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Georgia Southern shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 5-1 overall.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles ranked 349th in rebounding in college basketball, the Georgia Southern Eagles finished 156th.

Last year, the Georgia Southern Eagles averaged 12.4 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Eastern Michigan Eagles gave up (80.8).

Georgia Southern went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia Southern fared better at home last season, averaging 70.8 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Georgia Southern Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.2 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Georgia Southern fared better at home last season, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule