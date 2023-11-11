Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|145.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|146.5
|-137
|+114
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia Southern compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 13 Georgia Southern Eagles games last season hit the over.
- Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Eastern Michigan Eagles games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
Georgia Southern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia Southern is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 278th, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Southern has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
