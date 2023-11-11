The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) will meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.