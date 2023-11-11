The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Georgia Southern is putting up 32.7 points per game offensively this year (34th in the FBS), and is surrendering 26.9 points per game (77th) on defense. From an offensive angle, Marshall is posting 359.1 total yards per contest (88th-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS defensively (381.8 total yards given up per game).

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Marshall 441.1 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (94th) 394.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (70th) 134.4 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.9 (101st) 306.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.2 (64th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recorded 2,651 yards (294.6 ypg) on 257-of-388 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has racked up 750 yards on 123 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 72 receptions for 732 yards (81.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 51 passes while averaging 61.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb has been the target of 38 passes and compiled 25 catches for 353 yards, an average of 39.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has compiled 1,948 yards on 64.8% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 176 yards with two scores.

Rasheen Ali has run for 767 yards on 149 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 155 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Ethan Payne has run for 182 yards across 48 carries.

Caleb Coombs has registered 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 273 (30.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has 23 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 239 yards (26.6 yards per game) this year.

Jayden Harrison's 30 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.

