The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 56.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 57.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Marshall has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.