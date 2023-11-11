The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Huntington, West Virginia
  • Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Marshall Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 56.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 57.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Marshall has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

