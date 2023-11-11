The Georgia State Panthers (6-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Georgia State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Appalachian State is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.