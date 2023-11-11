The Georgia State Panthers (6-3) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Center Parc Stadium. Appalachian State is a 2.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is set at 61.5.

Georgia State sports the 60th-ranked offense this year (394.3 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 419.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Appalachian State ranks 26th in the FBS (34 points per game), and it is 94th on the other side of the ball (28.4 points allowed per contest).

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -2.5 -105 -115 61.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Georgia State Recent Performance

The Panthers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 339.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-71-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 436 total yards per game (108th).

With 20.3 points per game on offense (-44-worst) and 34.3 points per game allowed on defense (-86-worst) over the last three contests, the Panthers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

With 151 passing yards per game on offense (-68-worst) and 255 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-68-worst) over the last three tilts, Georgia State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Despite having the 55th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (188.3 rushing yards per game), the Panthers rank -51-worst in run defense over that stretch (181 rushing yards allowed per game).

In their past three games, the Panthers have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Georgia State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of Georgia State's eight games with a set total.

Georgia State has won three of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Georgia State has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,871 passing yards, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 551 yards (61.2 ypg) on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 1,093 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 176 yards (19.6 per game).

Robert Lewis' leads his squad with 677 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 507-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 46 targets.

Jacari Carter has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes.

Kevin Swint paces the team with four sacks, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

Jontrey Hunter is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 71 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.

Gavin Pringle leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 30 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

