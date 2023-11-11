Georgia State vs. Western Michigan November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) will face the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|290th
|74
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
