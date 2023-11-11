How to Watch Georgia State vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) take on the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at University Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Texas State vs Miami (OH) (11:00 AM ET | November 11)
- Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Arkansas State vs Bowling Green (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- UL Monroe vs Central Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.6% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
- Georgia State had a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 79th.
- Last year, the Panthers scored 66.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.
- Georgia State had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia State put up 69.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 65.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.1.
- Georgia State sunk 5.7 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (4.9 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 89-87
|Curb Event Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
