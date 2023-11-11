The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) take on the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at University Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.6% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
  • Georgia State had a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 79th.
  • Last year, the Panthers scored 66.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.
  • Georgia State had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia State put up 69.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 65.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.1.
  • Georgia State sunk 5.7 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (4.9 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Belmont L 89-87 Curb Event Center
11/11/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
11/17/2023 Northern Illinois - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Little Rock - Georgia State Convocation Center

