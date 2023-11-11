The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia State (-4.5) 145.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia State (-3.5) 144.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Georgia State covered five times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Panthers games.
  • Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 ATS record last year.
  • Broncos games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.

Georgia State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Sportsbooks rate Georgia State considerably higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (242nd).
  • Georgia State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

