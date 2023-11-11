Georgia State vs. Western Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-4.5)
|145.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-3.5)
|144.5
|-164
|+136
Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia State covered five times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Panthers games.
- Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Broncos games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.
Georgia State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Sportsbooks rate Georgia State considerably higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (242nd).
- Georgia State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
