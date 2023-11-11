The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-4.5) 145.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-3.5) 144.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia State covered five times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Panthers games.

Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 ATS record last year.

Broncos games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.

Georgia State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Georgia State considerably higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (242nd).

Georgia State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

