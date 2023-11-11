Our computer model predicts the Clemson Tigers will defeat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+14.5) Toss Up (55) Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 18.2% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 14.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets are 1-1 against the spread.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The average point total for Georgia Tech this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers an 86.7% chance to win.

The Tigers are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers have seen three of its eight games hit the over.

Clemson games this season have posted an average total of 50, which is five points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Yellow Jackets vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29 21.2 37.2 19.4 18.8 23.5 Georgia Tech 33.2 30.1 36 32.8 30.3 25.3

