Saturday's contest features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) and the Furman Paladins (1-0) matching up at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last game on Monday, the Yellow Jackets earned an 83-53 victory against Coastal Carolina.

Georgia Tech vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 68, Furman 66

Georgia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Yellow Jackets' -45 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.9 points per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Georgia Tech tallied fewer points per contest (60.3) than its overall average (60.9).

Offensively the Yellow Jackets played better in home games last season, scoring 65.1 points per game, compared to 57.3 per game on the road.

Georgia Tech gave up 61.7 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than it allowed in road games (64.4).

