The Clemson Tigers (5-4) will put their 20th-ranked run defense to the test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) and the No. 13 running attack in college football, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored by 14.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the contest.

Clemson is putting up 29 points per game on offense (58th in the FBS), and ranks 37th on defense with 21.2 points allowed per game. Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS with 33.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.1 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -14.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

The Yellow Jackets are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 533.7 yards per game in their past three games (sixth-worst in college football), and giving up 497 per game (second-worst).

The Yellow Jackets are putting up 38 points per game in their past three games (22nd-best in college football), and conceding 32.3 (-66-worst).

In its past three games, Georgia Tech has thrown for 233.3 yards per game (98th in the country), and allowed 265.7 in the air (-90-worst).

The Yellow Jackets are fourth-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (300.3), and -112-worst in rushing yards allowed (231.3).

Over their past three games, the Yellow Jackets have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In all of its past three games, Georgia Tech has gone over the total.

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Georgia Tech games have hit the over in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

This season, Georgia Tech has won four out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

Georgia Tech has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +450 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,330 yards on 179-of-283 passing with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 545 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has run the ball 115 times for 664 yards, with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has collected 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 552 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 432-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 37 passes on 53 targets.

Dominick Blaylock's 19 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kyle Kennard has six sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL, 38 tackles, and one interception.

Clayton Powell-Lee is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 50 tackles and one interception.

Jaylon King has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

