The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in an SEC battle.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (sixth-best with 493.4 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 282.2 yards allowed per game) this season. Ole Miss' offense has been excelling, compiling 38.8 points per contest (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 45th by allowing 22.9 points per game.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has racked up 2,721 yards (302.3 ypg) on 213-of-295 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 112 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring eight times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 566 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 53 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 21 catches for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has racked up 2,467 yards (274.1 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 334 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has run the ball 169 times for 793 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has compiled 388 yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 749 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has 44 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 627 yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dayton Wade's 56 targets have resulted in 40 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

