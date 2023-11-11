Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Hall County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Hall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gainesville High School at Griffin High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Griffin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chestatee High School at Commerce High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Commerce, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
