Southeast Division rivals battle when the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) welcome in the Miami Heat (1-2) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young recorded 26.2 points last season, plus 3 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Clint Capela posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averaged 20.4 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Tyler Herro recorded 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry collected 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thomas Bryant posted 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Duncan Robinson posted 6.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Heat 118.4 Points Avg. 109.5 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 48.3% Field Goal % 46% 35.2% Three Point % 34.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.