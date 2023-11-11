Hawks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (4-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-4.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.
- Atlanta has an average total of 238.8 in its matchups this year, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Hawks are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Atlanta has been favored three times and won two of those games.
- Atlanta has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 63.6% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs Heat Additional Info
|Hawks vs Heat Injury Report
|Hawks vs Heat Prediction
|Hawks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|6
|75%
|121.8
|229.3
|117
|227.1
|235.9
|Heat
|3
|37.5%
|107.5
|229.3
|110.1
|227.1
|220.3
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The 121.8 points per game the Hawks score are 11.7 more points than the Heat give up (110.1).
- When Atlanta totals more than 110.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|3-5
|0-2
|5-3
|Heat
|2-6
|1-2
|3-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Hawks
|Heat
|121.8
|107.5
|2
|27
|3-4
|0-1
|5-2
|1-0
|117
|110.1
|23
|10
|1-0
|2-5
|1-0
|4-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.