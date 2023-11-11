The Miami Heat (4-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Bally Sports

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Atlanta is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 19th.

The Hawks put up 11.7 more points per game (121.8) than the Heat allow (110.1).

When Atlanta scores more than 110.1 points, it is 5-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.4 more points than they averaged on the road (117.2).

Defensively Atlanta played better at home last year, surrendering 117.4 points per game, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.

The Hawks made 10.7 treys per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1% points worse than they averaged in road games (10.8, 35.7%).

Hawks Injuries