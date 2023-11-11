Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jeff Davis County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Jeff Davis County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Jeff Davis County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Jeff Davis High School at Thomson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Thomson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
