SoCon foes match up when the Mercer Bears (7-3) and the Samford Bulldogs (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer ranks 80th in total offense (336.9 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (331.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Samford ranks 33rd in the FCS with 30.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 47th with 24.7 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Mercer vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Mercer vs. Samford Key Statistics

Mercer Samford 336.9 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.2 (18th) 331.3 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.4 (66th) 142.4 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (75th) 194.5 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.2 (6th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 1,941 passing yards, completing 66.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 224 yards (22.4 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 114 times for 558 yards (55.8 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 119 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Ty James' team-high 1,009 yards as a receiver have come on 53 receptions (out of 49 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has caught 41 passes for 461 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 2,641 passing yards, or 293.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.6% of his passes and has collected 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Jay Stanton is his team's leading rusher with 116 carries for 680 yards, or 75.6 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

DaMonta Witherspoon has run for 248 yards across 68 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has hauled in 739 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Ty King has caught 35 passes and compiled 455 receiving yards (50.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

DJ Rias has racked up 281 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) this season.

