If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Muscogee County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Shaw High School at Starr's Mill High School