After the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Nicolas Echavarria is in 70th place at -5.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Echavarria has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Echavarria has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Echavarria's average finish has been 51st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Echavarria has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -10 263 1 6 1 1 $941,993

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Echavarria has an average finishing position of 47th in his past two appearances at this event.

Echavarria has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Echavarria played this event was in 2022, and he finished 23rd.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 173 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 454 yards shorter than the average course Echavarria has played in the past year (7,282).

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Echavarria was better than just 14% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Echavarria shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Echavarria had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Echavarria carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that most recent competition, Echavarria had a bogey or worse on one of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Echavarria ended the World Wide Technology Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Echavarria fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

All statistics in this article reflect Echavarria's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

