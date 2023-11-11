How to Watch the Predators vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (5-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Predators look to beat the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Predators vs Coyotes Prediction
|Predators vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
|Predators vs Coyotes Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
- The Predators rank 23rd in the league with 37 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|13
|4
|10
|14
|11
|6
|33.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|13
|7
|4
|11
|4
|13
|56%
|Thomas Novak
|13
|6
|4
|10
|7
|13
|46.3%
|Luke Evangelista
|13
|1
|7
|8
|13
|5
|0%
|Roman Josi
|13
|2
|6
|8
|8
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 37 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is 12th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 40 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|13
|4
|9
|13
|8
|8
|60%
|Clayton Keller
|13
|5
|7
|12
|9
|11
|50%
|Matias Maccelli
|13
|2
|8
|10
|11
|4
|-
|Sean Durzi
|13
|4
|4
|8
|9
|3
|-
|Lawson Crouse
|12
|5
|3
|8
|5
|2
|25%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.