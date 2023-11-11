The Nashville Predators (5-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Predators look to beat the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Predators rank 23rd in the league with 37 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 13 4 10 14 11 6 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 13 7 4 11 4 13 56% Thomas Novak 13 6 4 10 7 13 46.3% Luke Evangelista 13 1 7 8 13 5 0% Roman Josi 13 2 6 8 8 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 37 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 40 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players