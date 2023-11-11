Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 11?
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Coyotes?
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- Josi has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Josi's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|27:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|26:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|25:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|L 6-1
Predators vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
