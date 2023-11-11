Vince Whaley will be among those at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Whaley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Whaley Odds to Win: +5000

Vince Whaley Insights

Whaley has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Whaley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Whaley has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 45 -8 278 0 7 0 0 $343,803

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Whaley has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been seventh.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Whaley finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Whaley has played in the past year (7,334 yards) is 506 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -11 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship placed him in the 54th percentile.

Whaley was better than only 26% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Whaley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Whaley carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Whaley's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average of 7.1.

In that most recent tournament, Whaley's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Whaley ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Whaley carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

