The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) take a six-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Falcons' upcoming game against the Cardinals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have been losing three times, and have been tied three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have been winning two times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have won the second quarter four times, lost four times, and tied one time in nine games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is allowing five points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals have been outscored in the third quarter seven times and won two times in nine games this season.

4th Quarter

In nine games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

The Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in seven games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 10 In-Game Primers

Falcons vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in seven games (2-5).

The Cardinals have led after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in five games.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.4 points on average in the second half.

In nine games this year, the Cardinals have won the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), lost seven times (0-7), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Rep the Falcons or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.