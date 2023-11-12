Falcons vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Arizona Cardinals.
Most of the top contributors for the Falcons and the Cardinals will have player props on the table for this game.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|-
|Taylor Heinicke
|222.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Drake London
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|54.5 (-102)
|Kyler Murray
|218.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
