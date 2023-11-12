The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium and will aim to halt a six-game losing streak.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Falcons Insights

The Falcons average 18.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Cardinals surrender per outing (26.7).

The Falcons collect just 8.1 fewer yards per game (344.3), than the Cardinals allow per matchup (352.4).

This season, Atlanta racks up 124.4 rushing yards per game, just 4.3 fewer yards than Arizona allows per contest (128.7).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 16 times, six more than the Cardinals' takeaways (10).

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score fewer points on the road (13.0 per game) than they do overall (18.4), but also concede fewer in road games (21.0 per game) than overall (21.3).

On the road, the Falcons accumulate fewer yards (303.3 per game) than overall (344.3). They also give up more (340.5 per game) than overall (304.0).

The Falcons pick up fewer rushing yards in away games (116.8 per game) than they do overall (124.4), and allow more (110.5 per game) than overall (106.9).

The Falcons convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (1.6% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 36.4% of third downs on the road (1.4% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.