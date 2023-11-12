The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Georgia (9-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 25.5% less often than North Carolina Central (13-10-0) last season.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 144.1 71.5 137.4 140.4 North Carolina Central 75.6 144.1 65.9 137.4 140.5

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

When Georgia totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 6-11 against the spread and 11-9 overall.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 12-11-0

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia North Carolina Central 13-4 Home Record 13-1 1-10 Away Record 4-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

