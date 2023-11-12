How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jets vs. Raiders Insights
- The Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Raiders surrender (21.4).
- Las Vegas averages just 2.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than New York surrenders (19.5).
- The Jets rack up 58 fewer yards per game (272.9) than the Raiders allow per contest (330.9).
- Las Vegas averages 275.6 yards per game, 36.4 fewer yards than the 312 New York gives up.
- This season, the Jets average 103.4 rushing yards per game, 35.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (138.7).
- Las Vegas rushes for 76.1 yards per game, 61.2 fewer than the 137.3 New York allows per outing.
- The Jets have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Las Vegas has turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than New York has forced a turnover (13) this season.
Jets Away Performance
- The Jets score 18 points per game in away games (1.5 more than overall), and concede 20.3 in away games (0.8 more than overall).
- The Jets pick up 291 yards per game away from home (18.1 more than overall) and give up 294.7 on the road (17.3 fewer than overall).
- On the road the Jets pick up more rushing yards (118.7 per game) than overall (103.4). But they also concede more rushing yards (158.7) than overall (137.3).
- On the road, the Jets convert fewer third downs (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 27-6
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
Raiders Home Performance
- At home, the Raiders score more points (21.5 per game) than they do overall (17.3). They also allow fewer points at home (14.8) than they do overall (21.4).
- The Raiders accumulate more yards at home (330.8 per game) than they do overall (275.6), and allow fewer at home (288.5 per game) than overall (330.9).
- Las Vegas accumulates 237.3 passing yards per game at home (37.9 more than overall), and allows 183.3 at home (8.9 fewer than overall).
- The Raiders accumulate 93.5 rushing yards per game at home (17.4 more than overall), and concede 105.3 at home (33.4 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Raiders successfully convert more third downs (39.3%) than they do overall (33%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (37.3%) than overall (43.1%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Chicago
|L 30-12
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|at Detroit
|L 26-14
|ABC/ESPN
|11/5/2023
|New York
|W 30-6
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.