When the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has hauled in 32 passes for 389 yards (43.2 per game) and one score this year.

In one of nine games this season, Pitts has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0

