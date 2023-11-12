Will Taylor Heinicke find his way into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Heinicke has 34 yards on five carries (17 ypg) this season.

In two games, Heinicke has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Taylor Heinicke Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0

