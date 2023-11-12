In a Sunday Women's Super League schedule that has plenty of competitive contests, the match featuring Tottenham Hotspur W versus Liverpool W is a game to watch.

Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Liverpool W vs Tottenham Hotspur W

Watch Arsenal W vs Leicester City WFC

Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.