The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) go up against the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles scored 20.3 more points per game last year (79.0) than the Bulldogs gave up (58.7).
  • Georgia Southern had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Eagles gave up (70.7).
  • Georgia went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Allen W 103-49 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Eastern Michigan W 82-58 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Albany State (GA) - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

