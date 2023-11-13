How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) go up against the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles scored 20.3 more points per game last year (79.0) than the Bulldogs gave up (58.7).
- Georgia Southern had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Eagles gave up (70.7).
- Georgia went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Allen
|W 103-49
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 82-58
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.