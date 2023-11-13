How to Watch the Georgia vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Georgia vs. Georgia Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles scored an average of 79 points per game last year, 20.3 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Georgia Southern had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 67.1 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 70.7 the Eagles allowed.
- When Georgia scored more than 70.7 points last season, it went 9-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 71-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 76-50
|Curb Event Center
|11/13/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/20/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.