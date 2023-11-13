SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a SoCon team in action. That matchup? The the Western Carolina Catamounts playing the UAB Blazers.
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at UAB Blazers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
