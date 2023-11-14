If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ben Hill County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ben Hill County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ware County Middle School at Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy