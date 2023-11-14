Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Columbia County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evans High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.