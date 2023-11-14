Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fulton County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Away Team at Stuyvesant High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 14

4:15 PM ET on November 14 Location: New York, NY

New York, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton Science Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14

5:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Mountain High School at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McNair High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlanta International School at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Schools at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at St. Pius X Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Weber School at Providence Christian Academy