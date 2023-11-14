The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) hit the court at Swisher Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

In Georgia Southern's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Eagles beat the spread 15 times in 33 games last year.

Georgia Southern's .556 ATS win percentage (15-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville's .375 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record).

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 63.3 131.7 62.6 129.3 130.4 Georgia Southern 68.4 131.7 66.7 129.3 135.2

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles averaged 5.8 more points per game last year (68.4) than the Dolphins gave up (62.6).

Georgia Southern went 13-4 against the spread and 13-7 overall when it scored more than 62.6 points last season.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 9-15-0 12-12-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 13-14-0

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Georgia Southern 7-6 Home Record 12-4 6-10 Away Record 3-11 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

