The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) hit the court against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 61.4 the Panthers allowed.

Kennesaw State had a 9-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the 61.3 points per game the Panthers recorded were 5.9 fewer points than the Owls gave up (67.2).

Georgia State went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Georgia State Schedule