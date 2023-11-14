How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- N.C. A&T vs Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Colgate vs Syracuse (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the River Hawks allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- In games Georgia Tech shot better than 40.7% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.
- The River Hawks ranked 18th in rebounding in college basketball. The Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up 69.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 66 the River Hawks gave up.
- When Georgia Tech put up more than 66 points last season, it went 13-3.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia Tech posted 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).
- The Yellow Jackets ceded 69 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Georgia Tech drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (7.6) than in away games (8.4). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.9%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|W 88-85
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
