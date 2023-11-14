The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the River Hawks allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • In games Georgia Tech shot better than 40.7% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.
  • The River Hawks ranked 18th in rebounding in college basketball. The Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up 69.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 66 the River Hawks gave up.
  • When Georgia Tech put up more than 66 points last season, it went 13-3.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia Tech posted 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).
  • The Yellow Jackets ceded 69 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Georgia Tech drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (7.6) than in away games (8.4). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Georgia Southern W 84-62 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/9/2023 Howard W 88-85 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/14/2023 UMass-Lowell - Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/22/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 Mississippi State - Hank McCamish Pavilion

