The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the River Hawks allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

In games Georgia Tech shot better than 40.7% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.

The River Hawks ranked 18th in rebounding in college basketball. The Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up 69.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 66 the River Hawks gave up.

When Georgia Tech put up more than 66 points last season, it went 13-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Georgia Tech posted 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).

The Yellow Jackets ceded 69 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Georgia Tech drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (7.6) than in away games (8.4). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule