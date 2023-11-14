Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|78
|36th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|66
|61st
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|105th
|14
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|24th
|10
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
