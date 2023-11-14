The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 78 36th
202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 66 61st
163rd 32 Rebounds 35.7 18th
133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.9 229th
105th 14 Assists 14.5 75th
24th 10 Turnovers 13.4 316th

